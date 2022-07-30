National Bank of Canada FI Buys 214,871 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 560.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,207 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,871 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $46,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.36. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

