National Bank of Canada FI Buys 108,910 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $192.46 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

