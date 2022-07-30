National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 311.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,593 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $22,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.89. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $195.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

