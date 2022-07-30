Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYCOF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 5,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and front-line workers; and operates Mindleap, a digital telehealth platform that provides access to mental health services, as well as psychedelic integration services, including psychedelic aftercare and wellness services.

