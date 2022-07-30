MX TOKEN Price Tops $1.40 on Exchanges (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One MX TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00005822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $139.68 million and $6.25 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,004.21 or 1.00052562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00131268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032898 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004384 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mxc.com.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

