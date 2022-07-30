musicMagpie’s (MMAG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
musicMagpie Price Performance
Shares of MMAG opened at GBX 45 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.34. The company has a market cap of £48.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,015.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33. musicMagpie has a twelve month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 187 ($2.25).
musicMagpie Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.