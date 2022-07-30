musicMagpie’s (MMAG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of MMAG opened at GBX 45 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.34. The company has a market cap of £48.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,015.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33. musicMagpie has a twelve month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 187 ($2.25).

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

