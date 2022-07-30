Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MUSA traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.36. 406,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,121. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.83. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $294.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

