Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.57. Mplx has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $35,243,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $25,743,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 610.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

