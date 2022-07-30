MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Up 226.0% in July

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the June 30th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.7 days.
MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance
MPC Container Ships ASA stock remained flat at $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.76.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile
