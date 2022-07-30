Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 99,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 44,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.1% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

