Morgan Stanley Trims Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price to $45.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Stock Up 2.4 %

LOGI opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.9742 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

