Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $111.45 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 241.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,345 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $111,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.30.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 351,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

