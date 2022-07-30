MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41-2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.91 million.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $118.20. 678,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,822. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

