Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Friday. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,499. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,892,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

