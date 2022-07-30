Mina Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Mina has a total market cap of $511.17 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00602129 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015077 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035067 BTC.
About Mina
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 610,719,778 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
