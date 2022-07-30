Mina Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Mina has a total market cap of $511.17 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00602129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035067 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 610,719,778 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.