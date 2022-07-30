Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MICCF remained flat at $14.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

