Millennium Sustainable Ventures (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $1.00. Millennium Sustainable Ventures shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 22,325 shares traded.

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Stock Up 10.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

About Millennium Sustainable Ventures

(Get Rating)

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Sustainable Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Sustainable Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.