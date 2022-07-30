MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

MICT Stock Up 4.7 %

MICT stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. MICT has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MICT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MICT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MICT by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MICT by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of MICT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.

Featured Articles

