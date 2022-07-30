MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 2,114.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

MicroVision Stock Up 2.8 %

MicroVision stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 6,142,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,833. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,351,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 307,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at about $7,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 173.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 478,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 12.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.