Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average of $281.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 86,113 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

