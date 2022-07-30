MicroBitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $261,437.51 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $261,437.51 and approximately $8.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

