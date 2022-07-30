Mettalex (MTLX) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Mettalex has a total market cap of $212,459.98 and approximately $175,434.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00611622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mettalex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.