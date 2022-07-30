MesChain Market Cap Reaches $227,549.08 (MES)

MesChain (MES) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, MesChain has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. MesChain has a total market cap of $227,549.08 and $3,134.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MesChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608410 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015247 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034949 BTC.
MesChain Coin Profile
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES.
MesChain Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MesChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MesChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.