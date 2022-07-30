Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-$7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 billion-$58.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.10 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.25-7.35 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. 14,938,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,915,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

