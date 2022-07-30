Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 525,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,199. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Mercer International worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MERC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

