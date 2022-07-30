Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded by Hovde Group to “Outperform”

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $142,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

