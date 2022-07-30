Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded by Hovde Group to “Outperform”

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Mercantile Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $40.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $142,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.