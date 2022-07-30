Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

