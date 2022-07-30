MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Update

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 259.9% from the June 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MediWound Trading Up 1.2 %
MediWound stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,925. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.11.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
