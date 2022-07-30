MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MNOV stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

