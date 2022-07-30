MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MNOV stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

