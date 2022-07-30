MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
MNOV stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
