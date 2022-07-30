MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

BK opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.