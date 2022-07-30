MCF Advisors LLC Invests $175,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

