MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,048 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

C opened at $51.90 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.