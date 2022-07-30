McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Raised by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.74. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

