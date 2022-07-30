MAX Exchange Token Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $989,251.68 and $31,134.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,889.83 or 1.00087910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00045092 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00215697 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00244340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00119075 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00050275 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00046030 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.