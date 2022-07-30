MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-$8.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on MarineMax from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

MarineMax Trading Down 4.4 %

HZO traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,785. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,839 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $2,080,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,712,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

