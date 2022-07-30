Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

LOAN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

