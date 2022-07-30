Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 46.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Wexford Capital Lp acquired 25,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,989.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,363,043 shares in the company, valued at $52,553,151.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 40,584 shares of company stock valued at $92,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.