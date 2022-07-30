MakiSwap Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $254,214.11 and $95,719.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00602099 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034987 BTC.
MakiSwap Coin Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
Buying and Selling MakiSwap
Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.