Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.95.

Macerich stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 153,598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Macerich by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,598 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

