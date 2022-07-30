LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the June 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LogicBio Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $312,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. 63,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.58.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 468.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.