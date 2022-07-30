Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.81 and a 200 day moving average of $422.66. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

