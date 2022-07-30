LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.84. 1,698,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,810. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of LKQ by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 143,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

