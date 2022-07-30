LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.
LKQ stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. 1,698,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,810. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
