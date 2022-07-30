LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a maintains rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley cut their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.36. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,855,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after buying an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after buying an additional 381,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

