Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $60.37 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60.37 or 0.00255407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and $671.03 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,835,269 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

