Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.73-$11.93 EPS.

Linde Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.00. 1,711,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

