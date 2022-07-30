Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Up 179.9% in July

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the June 30th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMACA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,807. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 131.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 896,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

