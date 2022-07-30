Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 157 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 6.2 %

Several research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

