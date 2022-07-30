Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stake Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter worth $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lazard by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $37.67 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

