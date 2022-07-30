Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WFC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

